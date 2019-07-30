As Papa John’s Intl (Put) (PZZA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Decreased Position; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pier Capital Cut Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Papa John’s Intl Inc (Put) (PZZA) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 488,707 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 64,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $147.92. About 395,781 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Esg Msci Em Etf by 96,007 shares to 246,046 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 27,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (NYSE:WMS).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 50.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc by 99,743 shares to 238,811 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 11,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

