As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Stock Price Declined, Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Its Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Lowered Holding by $25.18 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 131,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 530,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.43M, down from 661,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $193.47. About 506,831 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 3,698 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 5,184 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 14,326 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Voya Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 9,210 shares. Springowl Associates Limited reported 39,287 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 136,162 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Geode Limited Liability Corp reported 304,944 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 16,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 352,934 shares. 15,313 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 33.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.