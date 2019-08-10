As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Stock Price Declined, Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Holding; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 678,088 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Down 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papa John’s higher after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa Johnâ€™s Earnings: PZZA Stock Gains as Q1 Earnings, Sales Impress – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activist Investor Takes the Reins at Papa Johnâ€™s – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

