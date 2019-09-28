As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Atlas Browninc Has Cut Position by $459,360; As Criteo S A (CRTO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,648 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 253,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 339,433 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa John’s (PZZA) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Papa John’s International, Caleres, and Standex International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shaquille O’Neal Surprises Fans in New Papa John’s â€œBetter Dayâ€ Campaign – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s how much Papa Johnâ€™s will pay former CEO Steve Ritchie – Louisville Business First” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s gains after Stifel bump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sei Invs stated it has 497,786 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) owns 0.2% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 56,724 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Llc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nomura Holdg Incorporated reported 6,228 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 8,383 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 21,482 shares. 620 are held by Pnc Fincl Ser Gru. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 100 were reported by Captrust Advsr. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 5,184 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Llc invested in 0% or 109,050 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability holds 179,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Rice Hall James And Assoc Lc reported 1.36M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 497,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Gp has 0.06% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 400,004 shares. 18,000 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 26,368 shares. Moreover, Bogle Inv Lp De has 0.17% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Clean Yield has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Shine Invest Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25 million for 16.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Custora Announces Partnership with Criteo – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust weighs in on Google’s Criteo impact – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Criteo Stock Fell 26.2% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,800 shares to 84,170 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).