As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Share Price Declined, Atlas Browninc Has Cut Its Holding by $459,360; Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted Immersion (IMMR) Stake by $389,466 as Stock Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 118,422 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion student wins agency billboard contest; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION – AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD, AND CO, VIEX AGREED TO SUPPORT ELECTION OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 08/03/2018 – San Fran BoE: Finnish author visits Chinese Immersion School at De Avila to inspire computer science students; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Immersion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMR); 08/03/2018 – IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s: More Bad News Makes The Share Price Interesting Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s and Papa John’s Shareholders Still Hungry for Better News – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 56,724 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 302,252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 57,540 shares. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Llc accumulated 69,598 shares. Central Natl Bank & Tru invested in 2,000 shares. Chilton Company Limited Liability Company reported 67,088 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 80,026 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,766 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc holds 9,875 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 5,605 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 91,406 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 16,234 shares. Litespeed Mgmt Lc has invested 6.32% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 214,885 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Northern holds 363,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). New York-based Awm Investment Co Inc has invested 0.03% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 42,742 shares. 2,640 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 397,932 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited owns 333,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,445 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 83,193 shares. International Group holds 19,824 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 658 shares. 416 were reported by Panagora Asset Incorporated.

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Not Impossible Labs Engages Immersion for Haptic Technology – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Immersion Appoints Todd Conroy Senior Vice President of Research and Development – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Immersion Signs License Agreement with Panasonic Avionics Adding Haptics to In-flight Entertainment System Devices – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Immersion Announces Litigation Settlement, Including Patent License Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Immersion Brings the Power of Touch to Konica Minolta’s Latest Electronic Office Equipment – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares to 224,032 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.