As Papa John’s International (PZZA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bares Capital Management Boosted Stake; Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by $2.42 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 574,339 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 105,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 394,985 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 289,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 53,383 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Financial reported 51,650 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 5.09M shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 1.49M shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 44,666 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 102,434 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 2.64 million shares. Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 4,191 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 700 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 25,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Prescott Grp Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 613,355 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 511,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 394,985 are owned by Cortina Asset Management Ltd Llc. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 561,296 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 24,790 shares to 337,275 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 39,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,675 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $49,776 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Thursday, August 8. 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 were bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of stock.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Air Transport Services Group Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cargo Plane Leases Lift ATSG In First Quarter – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Gearing Up to Challenge FedEx and UPS – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s: At $50, The Easy Starboard Money Has Been Made – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Like Papa Johnâ€™s Deal With Shaquille Oâ€™Neal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 510,415 shares to 10.16 million shares, valued at $191.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc. by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.37M shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 15,085 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 4,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Millennium Limited Com reported 25,487 shares. 97,318 are held by Principal Fincl Gru. Moreover, Jackson Square Limited Co has 0.66% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 57,117 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 4,904 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 8,644 are held by Texas Yale Capital. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 20,214 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp. Synovus accumulated 163 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 73 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 82,739 shares.