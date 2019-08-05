As Papa John’s International (PZZA) Stock Value Declined, Bares Capital Management Increased Stake; Baker Bros Advisors LP Boosted Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position by $32.41 Million as Market Value Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 1.08 million shares traded or 29.25% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79M, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 686,431 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 41,467 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2,102 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 4,034 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd Llc accumulated 4,700 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.02% or 8,383 shares. Symons Cap invested 0.1% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested in 0% or 1,213 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,390 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 57,117 shares. 6,179 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. 4,992 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Sei Investments holds 0.08% or 475,754 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40,336 shares to 551,097 shares, valued at $257.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

