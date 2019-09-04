As Papa John’s International (PZZA) Shares Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Fiduciary Counselling Lifted Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $376,350 as Stock Price Declined

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 516,306 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 868,667 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $268.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 202 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,265 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Intll has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Principal Financial Group has 97,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Hl Services Lc holds 4,390 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 431,441 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.2% or 7,458 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 16,161 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Incorporated holds 1,213 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 306,724 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.