As Papa John’s International (PZZA) Market Value Rose, Bares Capital Management Lifted by $15.66 Million Its Holding; Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $451,612; Stock Price Declined

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 401,406 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Element Solutions Inc. by 1.70 million shares to 16.37 million shares, valued at $165.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,454 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.15 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

