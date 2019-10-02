As Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Stock Declined, Trigran Investments Upped Stake; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Holding in Alibabagrouphold (BABA) Has Raised as Stock Declined

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Alibabagrouphold (BABA) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 20,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 223,090 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.80M, up from 202,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibabagrouphold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $165.24. About 7.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 88,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 11,248 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 of the Best OTC Stocks to Buy for Future Growth – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Iâ€™m Staying Away From Baidu Shares – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unionpaccorp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,349 shares to 172,552 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigrpinc (NYSE:C) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,708 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywellint (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sky Harbor sets new monthly passenger record – Phoenix Business Journal” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.