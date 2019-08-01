As Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Stock Declined, Trigran Investments Increased Stake by $1.30 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 86,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 13,067 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 3.55 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $254,020 activity. Webb Freda Rose bought $41,250 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 40,594 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Alphaone Service Lc reported 89,735 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Robotti Robert holds 4.17% or 752,733 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 14,436 shares. Moreover, American Gp has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 10,053 shares. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 37,509 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru reported 233,856 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,480 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $40.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..