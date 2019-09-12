As Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Share Value Declined, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Position; Otter Tail (OTTR) Shareholder First Washington Decreased Its Holding by $400,400

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 2,251 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust analyzed 24,865 shares as the company's stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 37,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 30,144 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 7,260 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,300 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Raymond James And Associates owns 9,760 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Alberta Mgmt Corp has 7,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr invested in 0% or 4,175 shares. 8,602 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 6,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com owns 9,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Intl Gp has invested 0.01% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). 60,656 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,650 shares to 5,926 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 17,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $145,607 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $44,560 were bought by Fraser Christopher T. on Tuesday, August 27. 4,000 shares valued at $45,777 were bought by STEPHENS CHAD L on Wednesday, August 28. Webb Freda Rose bought $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robotti Robert holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 730,547 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 38,754 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 41,994 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Sprott reported 0.11% stake. Ranger Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 123,656 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). State Street owns 308,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 358,285 shares stake. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 477 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 10,520 shares. Denali Advsrs Llc, California-based fund reported 262 shares.