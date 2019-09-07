As Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Share Value Rose, Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Its Holding by $659,535; As Kohls (KSS) Market Value Declined, Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $524,348

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 84,326 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 92,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.18M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 9,482 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.49 million for 14.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,813 shares to 64,787 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 23,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,364 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 106,324 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 4.33M shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 556,183 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 386,037 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 17,683 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1,236 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 3,200 shares. Captrust Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 29,695 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 1.62 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 1.16M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 2.66 million shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

