As Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Share Price Rose, Vr Advisory Services LTD Cut Holding by $659,535; Ferro (FOE) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.85 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corporation (FOE) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 325,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 710,400 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 346,564 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 3,059 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Communication has 0.23% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 346 shares. Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Skyline Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Polaris Capital Limited Com invested 0.11% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Trexquant Invest LP reported 22,586 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Ameritas Investment Partners owns 7,188 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 28,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 25,500 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,120 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. The insider Thomas Peter T bought $270,640.

