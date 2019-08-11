As Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Vr Advisory Services LTD Trimmed Stake; As Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $25.31 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 571,136 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4401. About 6,178 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 54 PCT TO $102.2 MLN

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,843 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $355.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 22,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 19,148 shares. 1,319 were reported by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co. Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 2,505 shares. Scout Incorporated has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 6,604 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Parsons Capital Ri reported 12,623 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). General Investors Inc holds 1.76% or 116,309 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 47,973 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amg Tru Bancshares holds 21,900 shares. Interest Grp Inc accumulated 84,819 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comm Bancshares reported 1,507 shares.

