As Pan Amern Silver (PAAS) Share Price Rose, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Brighton Jones Upped Position

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pan Amern Silver Corp (PAAS) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 58,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 4.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.57 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pan Amern Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 84,928 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.81 million, up from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital holds 18,902 shares. 336,754 are held by Argent Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Adage holds 2.62% or 5.33 million shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 98,494 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shapiro Capital Management Limited Company holds 0% or 633,126 shares. Fruth Inv holds 0.87% or 10,994 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & invested in 1,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs stated it has 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Investment accumulated 25,356 shares. Artisan Partners Lp invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wafra holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 204,351 shares. 14,188 were accumulated by First United Comml Bank Tru. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,889 shares to 302,689 shares, valued at $45.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 5,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,529 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 12,750 shares to 20,432 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,058 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).