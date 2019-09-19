As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Valuation Rose, Ruffer Llp Lifted by $5.28 Million Its Position; Cohen & Steers Stake in Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Trimmed by $313,680

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 238,845 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners Lp (SPH) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 13,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.42% . The institutional investor held 223,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 236,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Suburban Propane Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 4,069 shares traded. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has risen 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH); 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 18.86 million shares or 0.19% more from 18.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp holds 0% or 1,127 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 198,315 shares. Arrow Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 10,300 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Carroll Assocs has invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Stifel Fin reported 20,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,000 shares. 113,100 are held by Natixis. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,600 shares. 500 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Peoples Finance Svcs Corp holds 0% or 300 shares.

Analysts await Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 3.61% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.21% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 57,956 shares to 59,462 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust by 359,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 2.20 million shares to 9.16 million shares, valued at $49.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,525 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

