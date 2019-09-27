As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Bank Of America Trimmed Its Stake by $1.37 Million; Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 114,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 130,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 244,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 2.36M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 7.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $29.56 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd by 111,079 shares to 116,539 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 33,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).