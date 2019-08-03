As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Rose, Oppenheimer & Close Lifted Its Stake by $667,342; As Epr Properties (EPR) Shares Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Its Stake

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 84.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 15,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 277,581 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $225,120 were sold by Peterson Mark Alan.