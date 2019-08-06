As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Rose, Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position; Suntrust Banks Holds Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO)

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 9,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 27,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 17,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 659,201 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 25.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 747,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.24 million, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 3.30M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weyland Tech Inc. Launches Food Delivery Service in Indonesia with AtozGo – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of PAAS September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Orex and Pan American Sign Letter Agreement for Sandra Escobar Project in Durango, Mexico – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver: Quality Silver Producer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 262,041 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $97.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Malaysia Etf.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 240,800 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.04% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com owns 33,415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 96,808 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Concourse Ltd Liability owns 3.1% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 57,250 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 217,407 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Private Advisor Gp Llc invested in 0% or 4,165 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Int has 0.11% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 10,985 shares. Oakworth invested in 290 shares or 0% of the stock. 69 are held by Assetmark. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,246 shares. 23,870 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd reported 0.06% stake.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 26,667 shares to 85,210 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,018 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).