As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Price Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding by $23.28 Million; As Mckesson (MCK) Share Price Rose, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 662,035 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30 million, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 4.10 million shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 102,915 shares to 107,067 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 139,040 shares. Mirae Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,277 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.05% or 1,868 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co invested in 10,644 shares. Farmers State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 171 shares. Goelzer Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 28,773 shares. Provise Grp Inc Lc has 0.27% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ci has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Horan Cap Mngmt invested 0.5% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,776 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.