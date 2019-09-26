As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Stock Price Rose, Ruffer Llp Has Raised Stake by $5.28 Million; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Valuation Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 10,353 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 81,548 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 2.20M shares to 9.16M shares, valued at $49.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,525 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 47,306 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Hanseatic Services Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Principal Financial holds 0% or 15,973 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Kingdon Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.61% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 137,219 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Focused Wealth Management holds 1,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 48,273 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc has invested 0.03% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 26 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 309,296 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 6,540 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 22,511 shares. Spark Invest Ltd Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 270,800 shares.