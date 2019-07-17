As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Declined, Sprott Has Upped Its Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 242,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,934 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 633,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2.68 million shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $202.09. About 3.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 04/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PRIVACY COMMISSIONER OPENS FORMAL INVESTIGATION IN TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER DATA BREACH

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 533,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares to 8.53M shares, valued at $170.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Capital Management LP owns 56,250 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. 958,025 are held by Sei. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.87% or 50,201 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 778 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 76,446 shares. Diligent Llc stated it has 5,279 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Tru holds 8,046 shares. Rampart Management Lc owns 70,080 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs holds 32,197 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 2,697 are held by Thomasville National Bank.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.