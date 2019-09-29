As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Cut by $900,000 Its Position; As Sps Commerce Com (SPSC) Market Valuation Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc Com (SPSC) by 212.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 9,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 14,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 4,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 192,872 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.81M shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 13,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $29.50 million for 28.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 36,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Grp Llp has 52,601 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 286,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv reported 17,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Aqr Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 146,954 shares in its portfolio. 3,600 are held by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.14% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 28,300 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 7,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.11% or 4,725 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,548 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exterran Corp Com by 47,783 shares to 3,575 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chicos Fas Inc Com (NYSE:CHS) by 194,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,104 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGIH).