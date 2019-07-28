As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Market Valuation Declined, Sprott Has Increased Holding by $3.64 Million; Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $1.96 Million as Market Value Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 17,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 109,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 242,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,934 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 633,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.94 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 533,146 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 162,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,661 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares to 37,635 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,082 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

