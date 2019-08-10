As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Lifted Its Holding; Muzinich & Company Increased Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake by $355,300

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 650,705 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 2.24 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00M and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35,474 shares to 290,429 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in St Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 23,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,596 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).