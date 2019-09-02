As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stock Value Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $398,565 as Share Value Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 23,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 28,635 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 52,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company's stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 2.36 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "How To Invest In Cloud Computing – Nasdaq" on April 23, 2019

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN) by 31,332 shares to 245,889 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Short S&P 500 Etf Ne by 15,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,569 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 16,906 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc invested in 121,377 shares. Kings Point has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Telos Cap accumulated 10,930 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 22,714 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co stated it has 22,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 83,511 are held by Livingston Asset Mngmt Communications (Operating As Southport Management). Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 265,090 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 260,823 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Omers Administration has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 308 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.05M were accumulated by Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $193.82M for 6.32 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.