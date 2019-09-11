As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lifted Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Holding

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 2.97M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 71,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686.06 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $187.99. About 8.19 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s slide cost Mark Zuckerberg $6.06 billion in one day; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 13/04/2018 – ‘No doubt’ other big tech firms could have similar data issues to Facebook, top EU chief warns; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American (PAAS) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Pan American Silver – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver to Announce Q1 2019 Unaudited Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited F (NYSE:BG) by 6,939 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 40,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,710 shares, and cut its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpine Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,569 shares. Sun Life Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Appleton Partners Ma owns 13,587 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 9,850 were accumulated by Weik Cap. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Agricole S A holds 1.67% or 183,905 shares in its portfolio. 11,077 were accumulated by Avalon Advsr Ltd. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Com has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,553 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Com reported 36,581 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quantres Asset Management Limited has 3,400 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Co owns 7,952 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.