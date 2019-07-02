As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Boosted Its Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose, Nottingham Advisors Raised Stake by $538,056

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 3.31M shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 2.73 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pan American Silver’s 2018 silver output falls just shy of guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Complaints seek investigation of Pan American deal for Tahoe Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Shining Silver and Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Gold, Pan American Silver And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atlassian Acquires From Its PaaS Marketplace – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (NYSE:AU) by 30,375 shares to 229,503 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 8,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,702 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited F (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Assocs has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Eaton Vance holds 0.6% or 4.88M shares. Pictet Financial Bank & has invested 0.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.01% or 202 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability holds 300 shares. Barr E S & accumulated 4,265 shares. Cetera Lc holds 0.07% or 27,975 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Inc reported 289,570 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northstar Advsr Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Credit Agricole S A holds 246,361 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 1.34 million are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 135,578 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 800 shares. 44,552 are held by Indiana And Mgmt.