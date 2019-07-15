As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Upped Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 3,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 50,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 1.86M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 184,504 shares to 699,317 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).