As Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Valuation Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $2.94 Million; Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) as Market Value Declined

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 32,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.02 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.74M shares traded or 35.68% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 86,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 528,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31M, up from 441,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 509,656 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $631.45 million for 19.68 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.