As Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Valuation Rose, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Df Dent & Co Holding in A. O. Smith (AOS) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 60.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 292,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 191,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 484,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 2.88 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 1.96 million shares traded or 109.85% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 189,108 shares to 242,617 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 45,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,895 shares, and cut its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE).

