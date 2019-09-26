As Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Stock Value Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered by $499,772 Its Stake

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.94. About 2.24M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 86,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 528,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 441,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 196,327 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 77,629 shares to 583,020 shares, valued at $22.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Prn) by 4.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,359 shares to 25,129 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MDT) by 17,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles holds 4.14% or 30,138 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,496 shares in its portfolio. 145,151 were reported by Majedie Asset Mngmt. John G Ullman Assoc reported 4,800 shares. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Price Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,900 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Transamerica holds 3,778 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 246,262 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Co accumulated 93,602 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.21% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rhumbline Advisers owns 713,902 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 393,275 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,982 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).