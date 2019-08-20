As Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Market Value Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $2.78 Million; As Iamgold (IAG) Share Value Rose, Ruffer Llp Has Raised Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 103,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 441,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 338,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.32% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 1.47M shares traded or 51.78% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13.61M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17 million, up from 10.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 3.78M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,000 shares to 20,475 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 473,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 92,000 shares to 61,340 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (Prn) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.09M shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn).

