As Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Market Value Rose, Stonehill Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $4.30 Million; Redwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $3.10 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company's stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 1.44M shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.91M, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 4,507 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc owns 12,351 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 654 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Cumberland Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 179,895 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 3,808 shares. Portland Counsel Inc reported 325,612 shares or 10.21% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested in 0.06% or 9,017 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 340,917 shares stake. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 10,528 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L, Illinois-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Great Lakes Ltd reported 950,521 shares. Milestone Group Inc invested in 0.04% or 5,247 shares. Prospector Lc owns 122,819 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 21,875 are owned by B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.