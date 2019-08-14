As Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Has Upped Position; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Stake in Prologis (PLD) Increased by $821,754

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 338,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 326,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 79,093 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 66,863 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.