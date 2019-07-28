As Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Market Valuation Declined, Stonehill Capital Management Upped Stake by $4.30 Million; Cambiar Investors Boosted Its Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stake by $358,123 as Valuation Declined

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 373,230 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 9,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 105,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 685,703 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 22,387 shares to 343,394 shares, valued at $35.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 15,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,535 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

