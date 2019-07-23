As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stock Value Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Its Position by $1.76 Million; Venbio Select Advisor Holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Increased by $13.50 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 554,211 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioDelivery Sciences; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 382,462 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 11,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 485,100 shares. Penn Capital Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 296,039 shares. Avoro Ltd Liability Corp has 1.7% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 539,378 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 37,965 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 100,623 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.33% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Millennium Lc has 1.81 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Llc holds 0.05% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) or 144,900 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 33,857 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 573,638 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,385 shares. Alphamark Ltd Llc owns 1,100 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $36,800 activity.