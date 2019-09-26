As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $445,400; Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position by $518,700 as Stock Price Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 17,480 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606,000, down from 30,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 261,395 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 70,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43M, down from 74,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.74. About 427,763 shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85M for 34.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

