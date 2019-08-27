As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Share Price Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Associated Banc-Corp Has Cut Intel (INTC) Holding by $4.49 Million as Stock Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 802,076 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 406,320 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82 million, down from 491,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,055 shares to 57,204 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 6,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested in 580,413 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Hilton Capital Ltd holds 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 7,315 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 335 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.7% or 574,429 shares. Thomas Story & Son Lc holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 241,273 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust holds 16,503 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 150,700 shares. Accredited Invsts, Minnesota-based fund reported 20,574 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 2.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Compton Capital Ri reported 53,737 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 18,676 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 192,558 shares. At Bankshares has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Trumpâ€™s China gambit is working for now â€” this chart tells the story – MarketWatch” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.