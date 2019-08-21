As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Share Price Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Carnival (Call) (CCL) Position Lifted by Jane Street Group Llc

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (Call) (CCL) by 329.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 72,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 94,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 1.62 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 548,871 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 72,830 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 106 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.05% or 42,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 72,065 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Liability holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Lc stated it has 330 shares. New York-based Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Beach Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 0.58% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 6,350 shares. First Manhattan has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Management owns 61,491 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,265 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 13,215 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 81,767 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 432,600 shares to 286,300 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 45,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,831 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc (Call).

