As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Market Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding; As Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Share Value Declined, Mig Capital Lifted by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 68.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 54,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 134,175 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 79,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.63 million shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 139,584 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 243,107 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 47,314 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd reported 4,587 shares stake. Timessquare Cap Lc owns 1.14M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 732,682 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 27,976 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 344 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 71,560 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 532,528 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 22,238 shares. Piedmont Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,580 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.28M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

