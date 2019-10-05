As Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Share Value Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Stake; Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding as Stock Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 7,754 shares traded or 131.81% up from the average. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 30,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 32,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 132,601 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,000 are owned by Strs Ohio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 1,568 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 58,170 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,338 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Pacific Ridge Capital Llc reported 91,195 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 3,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 35,163 shares. 1,190 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 324 shares. 3,844 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Wells Fargo & Mn has 3,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate owns 260 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66 million for 11.56 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $390.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arc Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) by 202,377 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 45,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Bancorp.

More notable recent P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Self Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTSI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares to 45,565 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 33,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.18M for 16.44 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zebra Technologies to Acquire Temptime Corporation – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy for IoT, Cloud & Cybersecurity Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.