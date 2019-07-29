As Paloaltonetworks (PANW) Market Value Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Raised Its Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Increases Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 141,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 697,742 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 556,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 373,603 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 1,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 20,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paloaltonetworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 867,667 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,455 shares to 289,067 shares, valued at $16.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,861 shares, and cut its stake in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,122 were reported by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California State Teachers Retirement reported 148,881 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc owns 5,378 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.35% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 14,389 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. 980 were accumulated by Lincoln. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.39% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 7,984 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 46,997 shares. 7,950 were reported by Eagleclaw Managment Ltd. Marco Investment Lc has 1,750 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 100,475 shares. 2,925 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated. Osborne Cap Ltd Com holds 14,015 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. 30,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $6.53M were sold by ZUK NIR. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of stock.