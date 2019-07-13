As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Lowered Its Stake; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Value Declined, North Star Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $595,402

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 37,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 68,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2792.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.38 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. Another trade for 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,275 shares to 250 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,098 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 47,471 shares. 177 were reported by Camarda Limited. 8,474 are held by Atria Invests Ltd Company. Mariner Limited Liability Corp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Limited Com accumulated 955,674 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In has 0.15% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 34,347 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Clean Yield Grp accumulated 1,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 42,397 are owned by Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.45% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Davidson Advsrs stated it has 110,486 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt accumulated 26,825 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,897 shares to 71,568 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85 were reported by First Interstate Bank. Gam Ag accumulated 1,055 shares. Cookson Peirce & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,360 shares. Kistler has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 7,950 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company. Huntington Bancorp owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,617 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Washington has 26,934 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 18,420 shares. 893 are held by Choate Inv Advsrs. Firsthand Capital Management reported 1.81% stake. British Columbia Inv has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Psagot House Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 900 shares stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M. 7,500 shares valued at $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87 million.