As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined, Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Lowered Position; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Upped Primerica Com (PRI) Holding

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 24,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 905,107 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 146,657 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 205.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

