As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined, Holder Light Street Capital Management Boosted Position; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $199.76. About 695,183 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 30,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 29,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $287.43. About 612,541 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $65.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,176 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,463 shares to 2,784 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 66,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.78M shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Etf (XLF).

