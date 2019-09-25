As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Intrepid Potash (IPI) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $338,856 as Stock Price Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 27,976 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, down from 30,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $205.99. About 213,845 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 76.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 112,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 35,162 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118,000, down from 148,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.255. About 28,768 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES – ZAMBIAN MINISTRY OF MINES AND MINERALS DEVELOPMENT’S APPROVAL FOR WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL’S UNIT TO BUY CO’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS LAPSED; 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Names ‘Best Pure Play’ In Cloud Security – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Growth Stocks All Set to Step on the Gas – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,087 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 1,367 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 7,199 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office accumulated 8,347 shares. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Co holds 253,342 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brandywine Managers Ltd accumulated 1,100 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 28,258 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 6,901 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Commerce Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 85,845 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 22,111 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 251,694 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 20 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,200 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. IPI’s profit will be $5.28M for 20.34 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.