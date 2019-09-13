As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut Stake; Cwh Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $373,730 as Shares Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 42,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 13.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.39. About 946,681 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 80,164 shares to 86,132 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 5,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Management has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peninsula Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bennicas & Associate accumulated 41,809 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 78,197 are held by Valley Natl Advisers. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,469 shares. Moreover, Exchange Management Inc has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 19.79M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 1.53 million shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 11,350 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 1.06% or 76,833 shares. Gruss stated it has 6.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ci Invests Incorporated reported 2.44 million shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 65,223 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.95% or 8,822 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 85,845 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Johnson Group Inc accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 47,420 shares. Alps Advisors holds 3,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,672 shares. Archon Limited Liability Co reported 44,000 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Banbury Prtn Lc invested in 6.49% or 96,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 6,282 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0% or 11 shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 30,170 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 1.44M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech owns 1,600 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 29,750 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).