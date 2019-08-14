As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Holding by $9.10 Million; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 37,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 68,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $216.68. About 632,639 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $186.88. About 1.87 million shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares to 57,835 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited holds 0.23% or 9,788 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,477 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Merchants holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 34,958 shares. 20,268 were reported by Exchange Cap Mgmt. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8,525 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company holds 0.11% or 4,545 shares in its portfolio. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 83,143 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 17,914 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 60,708 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc has invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Foster & Motley stated it has 0.78% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arvest Bancshares Trust Division invested in 2.11% or 173,239 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas accumulated 861,824 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 120,764 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rebuilding Future Systems: Accenture Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.32 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 2,710 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 1.24% or 115,003 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 14,125 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 31,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 3,060 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 364 shares. Eulav Asset holds 12,700 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 279 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0.09% or 57,186 shares. Arcadia Management Corp Mi has invested 2.65% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Vanguard Gru stated it has 8.16 million shares. Dubuque Bank Trust Co has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 515 shares. 262,158 were reported by Fmr Lc. Valicenti Advisory Services invested 2.51% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Even as It Hits All-Time Highs Is Zscaler a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 AI Stocks to Watch With Strong Long-Term Narratives – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.